Health systems pour $200M into new ASCs

Health systems are doubling down on their outpatient strategy, funneling more than $200 million into new ASCs and outpatient campuses as to expand access to care and lower costs.
Here are six new ASCs and medical cetners being constructed and opening for a total investment of more than $200 million, as reported by Becker’s since Feb. 2:
- Huntsville, Ala.-based Huntsville Hospital Health System plans to build a $14 million outpatient medical center.
- Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare is building a 42,000-square-foot health campus that will cost $65.1 million.
- Mass General Brigham received approval for an endoscopy-focused ASC in Cambridge, Mass., which has a capital cost of about $7.3 million.
- Bettendorf, Iowa-based ORA Orthopedic cut the ribbon on a $50 million orthopedic surgery center and adminsitrative building.
- WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va., broke ground on a $48 million outpatient surgery center.
- Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health Network began construction on a $16 million ambulatory outpatient center and medical office building in Union, Ky.