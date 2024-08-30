The latest in New York's 2024 ASC market

Here are eight new ASCs that have opened or plan to open in New York in 2024, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 11:

1. New York City-based Retinal Ambulatory Surgery Center of New York's new surgery center is nearing completion.

2. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Health System is wrapping up construction on a $13 million ASC in New York City.

3. Bergenfield, N.J.-based Dello Russo Laser Vision opened an eye surgery center in New Rochelle.

4. New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened an outpatient facility near Penn Station in the city.

5. NYU Langone Health opened a 260,000-square-foot ambulatory center in Garden City, the system's largest ambulatory care site on Long Island.

6. Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened an ASC in Riverhead.

7. The state of New York intends to significantly shrink or close University Hospital at Downstate in New York City's Brooklyn borough in order to free up state funds to build an ASC and urgent care center and increase primary care services.

8. St. John's Episcopal Hospital debuted an ASC in Far Rockaway, inside its four-story clinical learning center.