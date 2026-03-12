Wisconsin system to close physician clinic 

ThedaCare Physicians-Weyauwega (Wis.) will permanently close on June 30, WBAY reported March 3.

Kori Krueger, MD, ThedaCare senior vice president and president of the North Region Physician Group, said in a statement that the closure is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to evaluate services and adapt care delivery to meet community needs.

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare said it is working with patients to transition care to other clinics that best meet their needs. Employees at the Weyauwega clinic will be reassigned to other ThedaCare sites, with the goal of retaining all team members except one clinician who is retiring.

ThedaCare said it will continue providing care for patients in the area at clinics in Waupaca, New London and Manawa.