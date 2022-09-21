Texas ASCs: 6 moves in an industry hotspot

Texas is one of the best states to open an ASC — the Southern ASC market is a hotspot for growth and WalletHub indicated Texas is the best state to start a business.

Here are six new ASCs in the state since Aug. 21:

1. Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy that will feature a multispecialty ASC and two medical office buildings.

2. Kelsey-Sebold plans to open a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in Spring that will include an ASC and a cancer center.

3. Graham Regional Medical Center requested American Rescue Plan Act funding for a $4 million ASC project.

4. The Austin-based University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus.

5. Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold is building an ASC in Webster, a Houston suburb. The ASC will be located on what the health system said will be one of its top four campuses, which will also include a cancer center and the expansion of an existing clinic.

6. University Medical Center of El Paso is proposing a $345.7 million expansion that would create a new ASC.