Tennessee raises CON fees & more: 4 ASC updates

Tennessee's new certificate-of-need laws raise ASC fees by 1,900 percent.

Here are four recent ASC updates in Tennessee:

1. Brentwood, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, TriStar Division, is building an ASC in TriStar Health Park in Brentwood. The facility will feature three operating rooms and one gastrointestinal procedure room.

2. Watauga Orthopaedics, a 20-physician group, broke ground on a $17 million ASC on June 22. The Johnson City, Tenn.-based center will have four operating rooms and is slated to open in summer 2022. The center will be the only orthopedic-focused ASC in the region.

3. An orthopedic ASC, dubbed Advanced Orthopaedic Institute, being built in Tennessee is on track to open in 2022, and developers reached a milestone in construction. The ASC is a partnership among the University of Tennessee Medical Center, University Orthopaedic Surgeons and OrthoTennessee, all in Knoxville.

4. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a revision to the state's certificate-of-need requirements, raising ASC CON annual fees from $100 to $2,000. The bill, signed May 26, increases fees for most healthcare providers, which lawmakers say will bring in $1.3 million in revenue per year.