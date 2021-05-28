Tennessee passes certificate-of-need law increasing ASC fees by 1900%

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a revision to the state's certificate-of-need requirements, raising ASC CON annual fees from $100 to $2,000.

The bill, signed May 26, increases fees for most healthcare providers, which lawmakers say will bring in $1.3 million in revenue per year.

The legislation raises hospital annual fees from $300 to up to $5,000 and decreases the CON application process by 75 days.

Additionally, mental health hospitals and hospital-based outpatient treatment centers for opioid addiction would be exempt and not require a certificate-of-need to open.