An orthopedic ASC being built in Tennessee is on track to open in 2022, and developers reached a milestone in construction, according to a June 17 announcement.

The final steel beam was set on the Advanced Orthopaedic Institute. The ASC is a partnership between the University of Tennessee Medical Center, University Orthopaedic Surgeons and OrthoTennessee, all in Knoxville.

The 91,000-square-foot ASC broke ground in October and is expected to see about 225 to 275 patients daily.