Maryland city won't approve new pain management clinics for 6 months

Havre de Grace, Md., is taking a six-month break from issuing permits for new pain management clinics in the community, the Baltimore Sun reported Feb. 4.

The city issued the moratorium to research and define "what pain management clinics truly are," said City Council President David Glenn during a Feb. 1 meeting. During the moratorium, the city will not handle or issue construction permits or occupancy certificates for any pain clinics.

The city received several inquiries from individuals who wanted to open a pain clinic in the city, but despite having operating pain clinics, the city does not have regulations tailored to pain clinics.

Havre de Grace is one of several cities that has taken part in federal litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors in response to opioid addiction and overdose deaths.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.