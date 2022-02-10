Most expensive ASC projects in 2022

Four ASC projects in 2022 have cost more than $150 million.

Here are the six most expensive ASC projects so far this year, in order from most to least expensive:

1. A Chicago City Council panel is recommending approval of a $700 million St. Anthony Hospital campus with an ASC. The Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards unanimously approved the 12-story, 151-bed hospital and campus.

2. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. The 350,000-square-foot, $271 million facility was chosen because converting it is cheaper and quicker than building from the ground up, according to Paul Rubery, chair of the medical center's orthopedics department.

3. The site for the new Flagler Health+ Durbin Park medical campus in St. Johns County, Fla., has been cleared for construction. The $225 million, 42.5-acre campus will include an ASC, a medical office building, a women's health pavilion and a 77-bed hospital.

4. The Ohio State University Wexner announced it is opening a $161.2 million outpatient campus with an ASC in Dublin, Ohio, in September. The facility will include ambulatory surgery, endoscopy, primary care, specialty medical and surgical clinics.

5. The Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge (Md.) opened Jan. 26 and began accepting patients. The pavilion, which includes a second-floor ASC, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, rehabilitation services, chronic disease management and a community education room, is part of a $53 million complex that had been under construction since January 2020.

6. University of Texas Health San Antonio began construction of a $50 million, 100,000-square-foot ASC and outpatient services building in January. The building will span five floors and offer services including gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, rehabilitation and physical therapy