Louisiana hospital unveils renovated, expanded surgery center — 4 details

Marrero, La.-based West Jefferson Medical Center recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new outpatient surgery center, according to The Lemoine Co., a construction firm involved in the development.

Four things to know:

1. In partnership with New Orleans-based LCMC Health, WJMC renovated and expanded its outpatient surgery center this fall as part of an $86 million campus modernization project.

2. The surgery center's 6,500-square-foot expansion includes four new operating rooms, eight new recovery bays, additional storage and more support spaces.

3. The Lemoine Co. posted photos of the ribbon-cutting event on LinkedIn Oct. 21.

4. WJMC is also relocating its endoscopy department this winter to a space with double the current capacity. The new 10,000-square-foot space will have six procedure rooms and 15 private recovery rooms.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.