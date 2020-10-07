Viewpoint: An otolaryngologist's perspective on COVID-19

Otolaryngologists were put on the front line of managing the COVID-19 pandemic as the loss of smell and taste were identified as symptoms. Otolaryngologist Jay Piccirillo, MD, shared insights about how the pandemic has affected otolaryngology for JAMA Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery.

Here are some key impacts:

Otolaryngologists are especially vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 due to their work in the ear, nose and throat areas. The number of ENT surgeries has decreased, and procedures are only recommended for life-threatening conditions. Otolaryngologists are often consulted to help healthcare workers perform adequate nasal swab tests for COVID-19. Rhinologists, who are at a high risk of exposure to COVID-19, have limited the use of endoscopic sinus surgery and balloon sinuplasty as a treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis. Surgeons treating head and neck cancer have been forced to triage patients based on the urgency of their condition and likelihood of improved outcome.

"A major focus of the field has been the change in delivery of otolaryngology services in the surgical suite and outpatient setting to minimize disease transmission," Dr. Piccirillo wrote.

Read the full article here.

