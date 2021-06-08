AdventHealth's surgery center expansion: 4 updates

AdventHealth has had a busy month expanding its surgical offerings, as the health system opened or acquired four centers in Florida and Kentucky.

Here's what you need to know:

1. AdventHealth opened a surgery unit in Manchester, Ky., to better serve the surrounding rural community.

2. AdventHealth and United Surgical Partners International acquired Tampa (Fla.) Outpatient Surgical Center through a new joint venture.

3. It is expanding its Tampa Bay (Fla.) campus with a $256 million surgical tower.

4. AdventHealth is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla.