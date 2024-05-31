7 new ASCs in May

Here are seven ASCs opened or announced in May, as reported by Becker's:

1. Dello Russo Laser Vision is opening an eye surgery center in New Rochelle, N.Y.

2. The Biloxi (Miss.) City Council approved a financing plan for a medical center that will include an ASC.

3. The University of Vermont Medical Center is seeking approval to build a $129 million ASC.

4. NYU Langone Health opened a new outpatient facility with an ASC near Penn Station in New York City.

5. St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare received approval from the St. Cloud Planning Commission to add an ASC to its medical plaza.

6. Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Tier 1 are building an ASC in Cookeville, Tenn.

7. Panoramic Health opened a Brandon, Fla.-based ASC in partnership with Florida Kidney Physicians.