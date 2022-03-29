6 projects with ASCs total over $177M 

Here are six projects with ASCs that Becker's has reported on in the last month, totaling $177.9 million:

1. Dickson (Tenn.) Medical Associates is planning a $9 million ASC in Dickson.

2. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building in Orange Park, Fla.

3. Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center is seeking city council approval of financing bonds to help pay for a $45 million surgical facility it's building in Columbiana, Ohio.

4. OrthoIllinois' is building a $19 million surgery center in Beloit, Wis.

5. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened a $6.8 million orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va.

6. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital bought an office complex in White Plains, N.Y., for $83.5 million that it plans to redevelop into a multispecialty outpatient campus.