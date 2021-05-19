5 physicians opening ASCs in 2021

The ASC industry is becoming increasingly consolidated, but physicians still are opening ASCs independently, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are five ASCs being opened by physicians:

Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont. An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York City. San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the city's South Side. Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, is opening a women's health ASC in Parker, Colo. J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine, Calif.

