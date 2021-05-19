5 physicians opening ASCs in 2021

Patsy Newitt

The ASC industry is becoming increasingly consolidated, but physicians still are opening ASCs independently, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are five ASCs being opened by physicians:

  1. Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont.
  2. An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York City.
  3. San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the city's South Side.
  4. Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, is opening a women's health ASC in Parker, Colo.
  5. J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine, Calif.

