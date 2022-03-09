4 ASC moves in a state primed for the industry's growth

Utah is primed for ASC growth. The state has seen the highest population growth, an 18.4 percent increase, of any state over the last 10 years and doesn't require providers to apply for a certificate of need to build an ASC.

But the state has fewer ASCs per capita than most other states, with 1.38 ASCs per 100,000 residents.

Here are four ASC moves in Utah in the last year:

1. St. George, Utah-based Vista Healthcare built an ASC in Vineyard.

2. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a Saratoga Springs campus that will house an ASC.

3. Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a surgery center at the Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray.

4. Intermountain Healthcare and the Orthopedic Partners broke ground on a joint-venture ASC in Park City.