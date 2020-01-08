Orthopedic ASC building modernized, converted into multi-tenant facility — 3 things to know

Hardaway | Sziabowski Architects is wrapping up exterior work on Connecticut Orthopaedic Surgery Center, according to Joe Sziabowski, president of the architecture firm.

What you should know:

1. The two-story facility will open in Milford, Conn., as Becker's previously reported. It was commissioned by Constitution Surgery Alliance, an Avon, Conn.-based ASC development company.

2. Hardaway | Sziabowski modernized the building's common areas and converted it into a multi-tenant medical office building.

3. The architecture firm's past projects include work on Holly Springs (N.C.) Surgery Center, which was completed in 2017.



