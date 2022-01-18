7 ASC exec moves in the last month

Surgery Partners named David Doherty, the company's current senior vice president, corporate finance, and controller, as its new CFO.

Here are six more ASC executive moves from the last month:

1. Former ASC and hospital CEO J. Blake Peart joined Fort Worth, Texas-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Vertess as a managing director.

2. Irvine, Calif.-based Tarsus Pharmaceuticals appointed Virginia Surgery Center ophthalmologist Elizabeth Yeu, MD, to its board of directors.

3. Gahanna, Ohio-based Central Ohio Urology Group, an affiliate of private equity-backed U.S. Urology Partners, named Jason Guagenti its new COO.

4. The nonprofit North Carolina Ambulatory Surgery Center Association elected Jamie Ridout, MSN, BSN, as president.

5. Surgery Partners Executive Chairman of the Board Wayne DeVeydt will be appointed to the board of directors for Centene, a multinational health insurer, this year.

6. Drew Bell was named president of anesthesia at Ventra Health, a revenue cycle and practice management firm backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners.