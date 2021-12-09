Drew Bell leaves SCA, named Ventra Health's president of anesthesia

Drew Bell has been named president of anesthesia at Ventra Health, a revenue cycle and practice management firm backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners.

Mr. Bell previously served as a group vice president at Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, a Dec. 8 press release said.

Mr. Bell worked with SCA for more than five years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he served in leadership roles at Los Angeles-based Glendale Memorial Hospital and Chicago-based Oak Street Health.

