Surgery Partners exec Wayne DeVeydt joins Centene board

Surgery Partners Executive Chairman of the Board Wayne DeVeydt will be appointed to the board of directors for Centene, a multinational health insurer, early next year.

Mr. DeVeydt is among five directors joining the board after Centene signed an agreement with Politan Capital Management. He will be appointed to the board Jan. 5, according to a news release.

Before joining Surgery Partners as CEO and director in January 2018, Mr. DeVeydt was executive vice president and CFO of Anthem for nearly a decade. Surgery Partners has grown over the past five years to include 4,000 affiliated physicians and 127 surgical facilities.

This year, the company is on track to add around 400 new physicians to its facilities and grow total joint replacement at its ASCs. Surgery Partners has deployed more than $130 million on acquisitions this year and revenue was up 23.1 percent through the third quarter.