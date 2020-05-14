5 statistics on gastroenterologist salary

Medscape released its Physician Compensation Report 2020, examining how COVID-19 affected clinician salaries.

Medscape surveyed 17,461 clinicians across more than 30 specialties from across the U.S. between Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10, 2020. Gastroenterologists made up 2 percent of survey respondents.

Here are five points on gastroenterologist and clinician salary:

1. Primary care providers made around $243,000 annually compared to specialty clinicians who earned $346,000. Before COVID-19, salaries continued to increase, and although COVID-19 rates are stabilizing in parts of the country, salaries are expected to plummet in the coming months.

2. Gastroenterologists had the sixth highest salary of speciality clinicians at $419,000. Orthopedic surgeons had the highest salary at $511,000.

3. GIs were tied for the sixth highest contract incentives of specialty physicians at $63,000. Orthopedic surgeons had the highest level of contract incentives at $96,000.

4. Gastroenterologist salaries didn't see their earnings change on a year-over-year basis, and only 52 percent of gastroenterologists felt they were fairly compensated. However, 91 percent of GIs said they'd choose the specialty again if they were restarting their career.

5. The specialty remains male-dominated, with only 22 percent of survey respondents being women.

