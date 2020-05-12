Envision & ValueHealth grow through the COVID-19 pandemic & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth entered into a surgical joint venture with Doylestown (Pa.) Health, which will grow the health system's clinical footprint.

Deal-making is on the horizon for KKR, the parent company of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare. Read more.

Mattoon, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center plans to resume elective procedures May 11, splitting them between suites on campus and its newly opened surgery center.

UPMC Hamot Surgery Center received $145,564 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the Paycheck Protection Program.

Norfolk, Va.-based Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters will soon resume elective procedures.

An ophthalmology ASC is being built by Arizona construction firm Integrity Building Corp.

USPI reported surgical cases dropped 28.6 percent in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit just as the company was reporting accelerated growth. But its centers are beginning to reopen, and USPI has seen around 40 percent of its pre-COVID-19 cases.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) plans to build a $1 billion outpatient surgery and medical campus in Hamburg, Ky., for which it will receive up to $12.7 million in tax breaks over 20 years.

Thirty-five states have certificate-of-need laws — here's what they're doing.

Smith+Nephew entered into a strategic partnership with National Medical Billing Services to provide revenue cycle management solutions to ASCs across the U.S.

