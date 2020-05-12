How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week

While COVID-19 only affected the tail end of the first quarter of 2020, earnings reports mostly drove gains for these ASC management companies.

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

May 6: $17.15

May 7: $16.97

May 8: $19.44

May 11: $18.73

May 12 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.63

Percent change: 8.62 percent

HCA Healthcare:

May 6: $99.48

May 7: $102.62

May 8: $107.84

May 11: $104.14

May 12 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $101.80

Percent change: 2.33 percent

Surgery Partners:

May 6: $10.74

May 7: $10.12

May 8: $10.94

May 11: $10.82

May 12 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $11.85

Percent change: 10.35 percent

