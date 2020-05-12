How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week
While COVID-19 only affected the tail end of the first quarter of 2020, earnings reports mostly drove gains for these ASC management companies.
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
May 6: $17.15
May 7: $16.97
May 8: $19.44
May 11: $18.73
May 12 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.63
Percent change: 8.62 percent
HCA Healthcare:
May 6: $99.48
May 7: $102.62
May 8: $107.84
May 11: $104.14
May 12 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $101.80
Percent change: 2.33 percent
Surgery Partners:
May 6: $10.74
May 7: $10.12
May 8: $10.94
May 11: $10.82
May 12 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $11.85
Percent change: 10.35 percent
