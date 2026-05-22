15 leadership moves across 4 specialties 

Here are 15 recent leadership appointments and awards across four ASC specialties, as reported by Becker‘s:

Anesthesia

Los Angeles-based Keck School of Medicine of USC appointed Earl Strum, MD, as chair of its anesthesiology department April 20.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology will presented Jennifer Andersen, MSNA, CRNA, with the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director of the Year Award during the organization’s 2026 Mid-Year Assembly, held April 24-29 in Washington, D.C.

The Colorado Permanente Medical Group named Greg Berman, MD, president and executive medical director effective March 28

The University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine in Aurora named Paul Picton, MD, chair of the department of anesthesiology, effective September 1.

North American Partners in Anesthesia named Kathryn Cullen as president of its clinical services division March 4.

Cardiology

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health appointed David Parra, MD, associate director of its division of pediatric cardiology, effective July 1.

Eko Health, an AI developer for heart and lung diseases, named Steven Steinhubl, MD, as chief medical officer.

Medical device company Ventric Health appointed cardiologists Javed Butler, MD, and Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD, to its clinical advisory board.

Nuevocor, a biotechnology company that develops therapies for cardiomyopathies, appointed Monica Shah, MD, as chief medical officer.

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions named J. Dawn Abbott, MD, as president for 2026–27.

Gastroenterology

Byron Cryer, MD, began his term May 20 as the 121st president of the American Gastroenterological Association Institute.

New York City-based Oshi Health, a gastroenterology clinic, appointed Danny Krifcher as president and COO.

John Inadomi, MD, was inducted into the Association of American Physicians during its annual scientific meeting in Chicago.

Ophthalmology

VisionMed appointed Tony Burns as strategic advisor for ambulatory and office-based surgery.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.