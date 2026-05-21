ASC administrators, health services managers earn up to $184K annually — states ranked by wages

ASC administrators and other medical and health services managers earned a mean annual wage of approximately $140,970 in 2025, with New York topping all states at $184,960 and Georgia leading when wages are adjusted for cost of living, according to data released May 15 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the mean annual and hourly wages for medical and health services managers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on May 2025 salary data published by the bureau. Becker’s also calculated mean hourly wages adjusted for each state’s cost of living using 2025 cost-of-living index data from World Population Review.

State Annual wage Hourly wage Cost of living index (2025) Hourly mean wage, adjusted by cost of living Alabama $105,940 $50.93 88.6 $57.48 Alaska $159,080 $76.48 124.9 $61.23 Arizona $144,130 $69.29 110.7 $62.59 Arkansas $101,500 $48.80 89.6 $54.46 California $159,170 $76.52 142.3 $53.77 Colorado $150,380 $72.30 102.7 $70.40 Connecticut $148,630 $71.46 112.7 $63.41 Delaware $166,210 $79.91 101.9 $78.42 District of Columbia $162,210 $77.99 138.8 $56.19 Florida $135,410 $65.10 102.2 $63.70 Georgia $152,220 $73.19 92.5 $79.12 Hawaii $156,310 $75.15 185.0 $40.62 Idaho $125,550 $60.36 99.9 $60.42 Illinois $139,160 $66.90 94.7 $70.64 Indiana $124,860 $60.03 91.0 $65.97 Iowa $116,020 $55.78 89.7 $62.19 Kansas $125,580 $60.38 88.8 $68.00 Kentucky $123,590 $59.42 92.5 $64.24 Louisiana $125,410 $60.29 92.3 $65.32 Maine $140,150 $67.38 113.0 $59.63 Maryland $148,720 $71.50 115.4 $61.96 Massachusetts $161,150 $77.48 141.2 $54.87 Michigan $127,430 $61.26 90.1 $67.99 Minnesota $134,720 $64.77 94.6 $68.47 Mississippi $109,680 $52.73 87.3 $60.40 Missouri $121,880 $58.60 89.0 $65.84 Montana $124,400 $59.81 95.5 $62.63 Nebraska $126,560 $60.85 92.6 $65.71 Nevada $129,560 $62.29 100.2 $62.17 New Hampshire $155,100 $74.57 111.4 $66.94 New Jersey $178,050 $85.60 115.1 $74.37 New Mexico $134,280 $64.56 93.7 $68.90 New York $184,960 $88.92 125.1 $71.08 North Carolina $135,710 $65.25 97.8 $66.72 North Dakota $124,000 $59.62 91.4 $65.23 Ohio $127,900 $61.49 94.3 $65.21 Oklahoma $115,820 $55.68 86.0 $64.74 Oregon $167,090 $80.33 111.8 $71.85 Pennsylvania $117,690 $56.58 97.2 $58.21 Rhode Island $131,360 $63.15 110.6 $57.10 South Carolina $129,160 $62.10 94.7 $65.58 South Dakota $130,720 $62.85 91.9 $68.39 Tennessee $128,340 $61.70 90.3 $68.33 Texas $128,860 $61.95 92.1 $67.26 Utah $134,450 $64.64 102.2 $63.25 Vermont $152,120 $73.14 113.6 $64.38 Virginia $142,340 $68.43 100.8 $67.89 Washington $162,380 $78.07 114.1 $68.42 West Virginia $136,050 $65.41 88.3 $74.08 Wisconsin $152,150 $73.15 97.7 $74.87 Wyoming $117,280 $56.39 93.7 $60.18

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.