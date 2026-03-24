University of Colorado taps new anesthesia leader

The University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine in Aurora has named Paul Picton, MD, chair of the department of anesthesiology, effective September 1.

Dr. Picton will join from the University of Michigan Medical School, where he served as the David W. Learned Collegiate Professor of Anesthesiology and held several senior leadership roles, according to a March 23 press release.

He served as interim chair for 14 months, beginning May 2024, and held roles including executive vice chair, senior associate chair for clinical affairs and quality, and service chief of adult anesthesia.

As interim chair, he oversaw a department with more than 900 employees, including 200 faculty physicians, approximately 250 certified-registeered nurse anesthetists, and 135 residents and fellows responsible for more than 120,000 anesthetic encounters annually and a budget of greater than $200 million.

Dr. Picton will succeed Christopher Lace, MD, who has served as interim chair since May 2025. He assumed the role after Vesna Jevtovic-Todorovic, MD, PhD, stepped down after nearly 10 years.

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