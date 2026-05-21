ASCs’ volume trap: Why more cases can mean less profit 

The Business Corner is a bimonthly column by Shakeel Ahmed, MD, CEO of St. Louis-based Atlas Surgical Group.

Having spent over a quarter of a century navigating the ASC industry, I have watched our business model adapt through virtually every cycle imaginable. There were days when you could do no wrong with any specialty. Yet, the landscape we are staring at today presents a starkly unfamiliar reality. General profit margins have tightened from a comfortable historic cushion down to razor-thin, single-digit territory. When that happens, we in the business tend to rush toward the same well-tried corporate reflex in tough times: more. We just need more volume.

It sounds logical on a spreadsheet. If the margin per case drops, you simply pump more cases through the pipeline to make up the difference in aggregate numbers. Boardrooms across the country start looking toward high-acuity migrations, like complex spine or total joint orthopedic procedures, with an almost messianic reverence. The logic seems flawless: higher-complexity reimbursement codes mean a bigger top-line revenue capture. But high-acuity on paper is a mirage if you lack the granular discipline to audit what actually happens when that patient rolls into the operating room. I have seen $14,000 spine cases shrink to almost nothing once implants and staffing are deducted. A total joint may look profitable on paper, but implants and overhead can consume most of the revenue. Trust me, I live this landscape on a daily basis.

I have seen groups, including, quite frankly, my own network over the years, celebrate the recruitment of a high-volume specialist, only to watch their cash flow inexplicably choke months later. Why? Because no one did a deep dive, line-item audit on the back-end realities. A spine case that brings in a seemingly healthy facility fee can be entirely erased if the surgeon insists on a proprietary hardware vendor, a non-capitated implant, or specialized hardware that grossly outpaces our standard reimbursement growth. If a doctor treats a $400 custom supply pack like a disposable afterthought, or requires a three-person nursing overlap because their scheduling efficiency is chronically chaotic, you are not scaling profit. You are simply scaling a loss.

This is what I call the trap of raw volume. In a high-margin era, an ASC could comfortably absorb these small, invisible leaks. Today, running a center successfully requires us to transition away from being passive landlords who just rent out OR time to clinical “guests.” We have to become aggressive, forensic stewards of our own service mix.

True foresight means sitting down with your data and running a brutal, unemotional cost-per-case analysis. It means having the courage to look at a historically protected specialty line and recognize that it is no longer performing. It requires evaluating your specific physician alignment. Are your utilization rates healthy? Are your blocks actually full, or are your schedulers holding rooms open based on empty promises while you pay underutilized anesthesia personnel to sit idle? Would you risk alienating your top performers in the process? Perhaps. But a small hiccup in the grand scheme of things is a manageable bereavement.

I warn you all: to survive the remainder of 2026 and head into 2027 with an independent, agile business, you must engage in what I call strategic pruning. You cannot be everything to everyone. It is far better to run a lean, meticulously optimized three-specialty center, where every supply count sheet is cross-checked and every block is tightly packed, than a sprawling, multi-specialty footprint where high-acuity volume masks a devastating operational cash drain. Put some tough love into circulation at your board meetings. Cut your losses with the specialties that chronically bleed your vasculature.

I end with the self-evident truth: We all entered medicine to achieve clinical excellence, and that must always remain our non-negotiable baseline. But long-term clinical independence is entirely dependent on economic agility. You can lead an ethical medical business and be fiscally proficient. Do not let the siren song of raw volume distract you from the hard, necessary work of auditing your service lines. Look closely at the leaks, standardize your workflows, and make sure you are protecting the bottom line with the same fierce focus that you give to your patients. A word to the wise: look toward the less shiny specialties. Choose comfortable over sexy. A simple cataract case can sometimes generate the most generous profit. A simple GI case with controlled costs can produce a far better margin.

It is better to preserve profit through disciplined restraint than to hemorrhage wealth in the endless pursuit of keeping your surgeons and referrals pleased.

Non omne quod nitet aurum est.

Not all that glitters is gold.

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