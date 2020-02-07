3 recent ASC executive moves

Three recent ASC executive moves:

1. Envision Healthcare CEO Christopher Holden left the company Feb. 5. Read more here.

2. Ambulatory Surgery Center Association COO Steve Miller is put in his last day at the organization Feb. 6. Read more here.

3. ASC manager Regent Surgical Health has hired Brad Pollard as its vice president of business development. Read more here.

