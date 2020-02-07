3 recent ASC executive moves
Three recent ASC executive moves:
1. Envision Healthcare CEO Christopher Holden left the company Feb. 5. Read more here.
2. Ambulatory Surgery Center Association COO Steve Miller is put in his last day at the organization Feb. 6. Read more here.
3. ASC manager Regent Surgical Health has hired Brad Pollard as its vice president of business development. Read more here.
More articles on leadership:
4 ways remote workers could benefit ASCs
Surgery Center of Idaho appoints new partner — 3 insights
Executive director of Ohio ASC association dies
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.