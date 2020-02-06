Longtime ASCA leader leaving for CEO role in Virginia

Ambulatory Surgery Center Association COO Steve Miller is putting in his last day at the organization Feb. 6.

What you should know:

1. The longtime ASCA leader is leaving to join the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations in Vienna, Va., as CEO.

2. Mr. Miller joined ASCA just over nine years ago as director of government and public affairs. He was promoted to COO three and a half years later.

3. During his time with ASCA, Mr. Miller worked to establish a robust advocacy program and strong partnerships with outside organizations.

"Steve has been an integral part of the many successes that ASCA has had over the past nine years," ASCA CEO Bill Prentice said in an announcement on the organization's website. "The entire ASCA team — our board and staff — wishes him well as he takes his many skills and abilities to this new position."

