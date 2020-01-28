Executive director of Ohio ASC association dies

The executive director of the Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Randy Leffler, died Dec. 23, 2019, at age 51, according to ASC Focus.

Mr. Leffler joined the OAASC in 2007, working full time to grow the organization's membership, according to Barb Draves, president of the OAASC and administrator of The Surgery Center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

Using "his exemplary communication skills and his ability to get things done," Mr. Leffler helped the OAASC update its webpage while making legal and regulatory progress in the state's capital, Ms. Draves said to ASC Focus.

Mr. Leffler was also involved with the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. He led ASCA's State Affairs Committee and served on the Government Affairs Committee.

Tori Caillet, RN, senior director of clinical services at Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg, knew Mr. Leffler for more than a decade. She said working with him was the highlight of her time as chair of the OAASC.

Mr. Leffler was a dedicated father and husband, attending his son's sporting events, school fundraisers and theater performances.

"Randy equaled comfort to me," Ms. Draves said. "While we can never fill Randy's shoes, we are charged with assuring that we follow in Randy's steps, always striving for improvement and quality in our ASCs and in our state association, continuing to keep Ohio at the forefront of ASC association around the country and to make Randy proud of what we learned from him."

