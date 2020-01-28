4 ways remote workers could benefit ASCs

As remote work becomes more common, ASCs can consider allowing business office staff to telecommute, according to Surgical Information Systems.

SIS outlined how remote work could benefit ASCs:

1. Considering remote workers expands the pool of candidates for a position.

2. Hiring remote staff can help ASCs recruit strong candidates in a competitive field.

3. Allowing staff to work virtually frees up office space, potentially translating into cost savings.

4. Remote work could help ASCs save on equipment and office supplies.

Click here to read more.

More articles on surgery centers:

15 gastroenterology companies ASC leaders should know

'Put our people's health first': Why Colorado legislators are pushing for lower CRC screening age to 45

Gastroenterology Associates opens new New York location — 3 insights



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.