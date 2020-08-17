Who leads the PE-backed GI platforms?

Seven gastroenterology platforms have been established in the specialty since May 2016. Here are the main leaders behind each one:

Gastro Health

Based in Miami, expanded into Alabama, Seattle and Virginia

Backed by Audax Private Equity in March 2016

Led by Joseph Garcia

Mr. Garcia joined Gastro Health February 2018 after serving as CEO of Sage Dental, COO of 21st Century Oncology and division vice president at DaVita. At Sage, Mr. Garcia grew the group from 20 locations to more than 60 locations in Florida and Georgia.

Since joining Gastro Health, he has overseen about four acquisitions, including the platform's first out-of-state expansion.

GI Alliance

Based in Southlake, Texas

Formed when Waud Capital Partners entered into a deal with Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in November 2018

Led by Jim Weber, MD

Dr. Weber formed TDDC and subsequently GI Alliance. Since forming GI Alliance, Dr. Weber has grown the platform quickly, expanding into Illinois, Arizona, Indianapolis and Arkansas. GI Alliance has a presence in six states due to a past TDDC partnership.

United Digestive

Based in Atlanta

Formed when Frazier Healthcare Partners entered into a deal with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in December 2018

Led by Mark Gilreath

Mr. Gilreath was an operating partner for Frazier. Before that, he founded EndoChoice, which he ran until the company was acquired by Boston Scientific in 2016.

During his tenure, United Digestive made one acquisition.

US Digestive Health

Based in Pennsylvania

Formed when Amulet Capital Partners entered into a deal with Lancaster, Pa.-based Regional GI, Wyomissing, Pa.-based Digestive Disease Associates and Malvern, Pa.-based Main Line Gastroenterology Associates in May 2019

Led by Jerry Tillinger

Before joining US Digestive Health, Mr. Tillinger was the CEO of Lutheran Health Physicians. He holds past appointments with Community Health Systems, Katahdin Rx, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Western Washington Medical Group, among others.

During his tenure, US Digestive Health has made one acquisition.

PE Practice Solutions

Based in Jamison, Pa.

Formed when Physicians Endoscopy and Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care formed a strategic partnership to launch a platform in August 2019

Led by Michael Weinstein, MD, David Young and Kevin Harlen

Dr. Weinstein is the president and CEO of Capital Digestive Care, Mr. Young is the president and CEO of Physicians Endoscopy and Mr. Harlen is president of PE Practice Solutions.

Mr. Young and Mr. Harlen lead PE Practice Solutions, with involvement from Dr. Weinstein.

The platform has not yet made a post-formation acquisition.

Gastro Care Partners

Based in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Formed when Peak Gastroenterology Associates entered into a deal with Varsity Healthcare Partners in December 2019

Led by Jeff Rinkov

Mr. Rinkov began his tenure as CEO of Gastro Care Partners Aug. 13. He has more than 20 years of healthcare-related leadership experience. He most recently served as the senior vice president of EyeCare Partners.

The platform has not yet made a post-formation acquisition.

One GI

Based in Memphis, Tenn.

Formed when Webster Equity Partners made a deal with Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One in April 2020

Led by Michael Dragutsky, MD, and David Harano

Dr. Dragutsky is One GI's board chair and Mr. Harano is the platform's president.

The platform has not yet made a post-formation acquisition.

