Gastro Health keeps physicians in control of care — here's how

Miami-based Gastro Health is reinforcing its commitment to physician autonomy, ensuring that clinical decision-making remains in the hands of its medical professionals despite the organization's partnership with private equity.

Newly appointed Chief Medical Officer Eugenio Hernandez, MD, — a co-founder of the practice in 1998 — joined Becker’s to discuss his vision for growth, emphasizing the vital role of physician engagement in the organization's success.

Physician engagement is a critical focus for Dr. Hernandez as he builds out a leadership structure that empowers medical professionals at all levels. While Gastro Health currently has regional clinical leaders, the organization is working to develop a "deeper bench" of engaged physician leaders.

"For us, physician autonomy in clinical decisions is paramount," he said. "Although we have a private equity partner, our clinical decisions are made by physicians. We never make decisions based solely on financial considerations — patient care always comes first."

This commitment to autonomy extends beyond clinical decisions. Gastro Health fosters mentorship and professional development for younger physicians, cultivating leadership across multiple domains, including business development, artificial intelligence, recruiting, compliance and quality improvement.

Dr. Hernandez acknowledges that while medical school prepares physicians for clinical work, it often lacks comprehensive education on the business aspects of healthcare. Understanding business fundamentals is crucial, he said, especially in an organization that grants physicians a high degree of autonomy.

According to a survey by Jackson Physician Search and the Medical Group Management Association, 67% of physicians expressed interest in pursuing leadership roles. However, most medical schools do not provide business acumen. Despite interest, only 18% of physicians receive executive or business training during medical school, and just 21% of healthcare organizations offer formal leadership development programs for physicians.

"For all intents and purposes, whether a physician joins a small group or a large practice, each care center operates like a small business," he said. "Doctors need to understand how to manage their practice, especially in an organization like ours, where physicians have significant autonomy."

At Gastro Health, each care center functions as an independent financial unit, employing a diverse team, ranging from front desk personnel to medical assistants and advanced practice providers. This structure appeals to physicians because it allows them to maintain control over operations while ensuring financial sustainability, he said.

"Physicians need to understand the cost of running a business, including personnel costs and revenue generation," he said. "They should also be aware of their payer mix, identify opportunities for attracting new patients and build relationships with primary care providers."

There's also the need for understanding how to market oneself. While today, most of it happens on social media, "the foundation of a strong practice is still word-of-mouth and physician reputation," he said.

Gastroenterologists have long been entrepreneurial, investing in ASCs, pathology, anesthesia and other service lines. Understanding these business dynamics is essential for long-term success. However, mentoring is crucial in bridging the gap between clinical expertise and business acumen, as many of these concepts are not taught in medical school.

"Established partners must engage with new physicians, guiding them through the complexities of running a successful practice," he said. "This isn't a one-year career — it's a long journey that includes lifestyle considerations, family events and personal development."To help physicians thrive, Gastro Health invests heavily in resources that allows it to focus on patient care without being burdened by administrative concerns.

On the quality front, Gastro Health leverages clinical dashboards, AI-driven analytics and advanced documentation tools to enhance patient care. These technologies help physicians track patient journeys, particularly for complex conditions like inflammatory bowel disease — resources that would be difficult for an independent small practice to access.

Additionally, Gastro Health provides extensive back-office support, including cybersecurity protections, to safeguard patient data.

"Ransomware and hacking have become significant threats to healthcare organizations," he said. "Cybersecurity is extremely costly — our organization spends well into six figures to protect patient data."

By fostering an environment where physicians maintain control over clinical decisions and receive the necessary business and technological support, Gastro Health can keep patient care at the forefront while ensuring long-term sustainability.