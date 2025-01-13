GI Partners of Illinois links with Sylvan Health

Chicago-based GI Partners of Illinois has partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Sylvan Health, a nutritional services provider, on an innovative collaboration unlike any other in the state.

According to an email news release shared with Becker's, the partnership aims to integrate Sylvan Health's nutritional services into GI Partners of Illinois' treatment plans.

The partnership will launch in early 2025. Patients will have access to a range of nutritional services, including dietary assessments, personalized meal planning and ongoing nutritional counseling.

"We are excited to collaborate with Sylvan Health to bring a new dimension of care to our patients," said Dr. Geogy Vennikandam, COO of GI Partners of Illinois. "Nutrition plays a vital role in managing and treating gastrointestinal conditions, and with Sylvan Health’s expertise, we are poised to offer our patients unparalleled support and comprehensive care."

GI Partners of Illinois is the largest independent gastroenterology group in the state and will work closely with Sylvan to develop a nutritional health model customizing nutrition, education and support plans for each patient.

"Our mission to empower patients to live healthier, more fulfilled lives aligns perfectly with GI Partners of Illinois and their commitment to providing comprehensive digestive healthcare," said Rhodes Amaker, CEO of Sylvan Health. "Together, we'll be able to offer patients access to personalized nutrition support powered by our platform that will make a significant impact on the lives of patients across Illinois."