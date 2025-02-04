Inside the AI-powered future of gastroenterology at this Illinois group

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing healthcare, and at Chicago-based GI Partners of Illinois, it is a driving force behind enhanced patient outcomes and operational efficiencies.

Geogy Vennikandam, MD, COO of Chicago-based GI Partners of Illinois, joined Becker's to discuss how his organization has integrated AI-driven solutions across multiple touchpoints to improve diagnostics, streamline workflows and boost patient engagement.

"When I took this role, we were stuck in the past. I told the executive board, '70% of the patients we'll see are millennials. If we don't have a digital presence and leverage AI, we'll fall behind,'" he said. "We're developing an app, expanding partnerships and embracing AI to revolutionize patient care."

Here are five AI partnerships transforming gastroenterology at GI Partners:

1. Medtronic's GI Genius

GI Partners has partnered with Medtronic to implement GI Genius, an AI-driven polyp detection system. GI Genius is used to assist in colonoscopies and can reduce the chances of missed polyps by up to 50%, with a 99.7% to 100% sensitivity rate.

2. Heidi AI

To combat growing administrative burdens, GI Partners has partnered with Heidi AI, an AI-powered medical scribing solution. This tool automates documentation, allowing providers to focus on patient care rather than paperwork, Dr. Vennikandam said.

3. Assort

GI Partners has also implemented Assort, an AI-powered call center solution, to improve patient access and scheduling efficiency, This platform enables patients to self-schedule appointments 24/7.

4. AnX Robotica

GI Partners also recently signed a deal with AnX Robotica to incorporate AI-powered pill cameras.

The company's NaviCam ProScan, which received FDA clearance in January 2024, is the first AI-assisted reading tool designed to assist small-bowel capsule endoscopy reviewers with adult patients who have suspected small-bowel bleeding and obtained capsule endoscopy images.

5. AI-backed nutrition services

GI Partners of Illinois has partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Sylvan Health, a nutritional services provider. The partnership aims to integrate Sylvan Health's nutritional services into GI Partners of Illinois' treatment plans. Patients will have access to a range of nutritional services, including dietary assessments, personalized meal planning and ongoing nutritional counseling.