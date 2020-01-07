What the GI specialty will look like in 10 years & 4 other must-read articles

Five must-read gastroenterology articles on Becker's ASC Review this week:

1. As the decade comes to a close in gastroenterology, the specialty has never been at a point of more promise. Click here to read nine leaders from across the industry share their thoughts on how gastroenterology will look in 2030.

2. Here is a list of 117 gastroenterologists Becker's ASC Review featured in 2019.

3. Varsity Healthcare Partners entered the gastroenterology field when it partnered with Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Peak Gastroenterology Associates in early December. Read more here.

4. Gastroenterology investment dominated the specialty in 2019, with no signs of slowing down in 2020. NextServices President and co-founder Praveen Suthrum examined the private equity landscape in gastroenterology and offered insights on its future. Read more here.

5. Six gastroenterologists practicing at Hickory, N.C.-based Gastroenterology Associates were nominated to the state's 2019 best doctors list, according to the Hickory Daily Record. Read more here.

More articles on gastroenterology:

