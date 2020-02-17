The rise of Cologuard & 4 other must-read articles

Five must-read articles for gastroenterologists this week:

1. Exact Sciences' multitarget stool DNA test, Cologuard, is divisive. Touting 92 percent sensitivity and 87 percent specificity rates for detecting all stages of colorectal cancer, the test is heavily marketed and has seen significant growth recently. Click here to read a roundup of the company-reported quarterly testing numbers for Cologuard, rounded, along with notable events in Exact Science's history.

2. Like many physicians, gastroenterologists face challenges in the workplace that lead to burnout and dissatisfaction. Medscape polled 15,181 physicians in 29 specialties on burnout, lifestyle and happiness. Read more here.

3. Gastroenterology remains a lucrative specialty for ASCs, with both growth and disruption expected in 2020. Read more here.

4. Click here to read about the four GI leaders who have joined new organizations in the last year.

5. The U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer updated its 2012 recommendations for post colonoscopy follow-up with or without polypectomy, according to an article in Gastroenterology Consultant. Click here to read what you should know.



More articles on gastroenterology:

Gastro Health makes 3 acquisitions, including 2nd Virginia practice

North Carolina GI practice adds infusion center

Dr. Samuel Gun on private equity investment in gastroenterology

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.