Safety ratings at the 10 best hospitals for GI care and surgery

In July, U.S. News & World Reportnamed Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic the top hospital in the U.S. for gastroenterology care and surgery in 2024.

Patient safety leader Leapfrog recently updated its safety rankings for fall 2024, awarding major hospital systems a letter grade for safety measures based on errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Here is how U.S. News' top 10 hospitals for GI surgery ranked for patient safety in 2024:

1. Mayo Clinic—Rochester: A

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): C

3. Cleveland Clinic: A

4. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): A

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): A

6. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): B

7. Houston Methodist Hospital: A

8. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): B

9. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): A

10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia and Cornell (New York City): A