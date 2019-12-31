Private equity investment in GI & 4 other must-read articles

Here are five must-read GI articles on Becker's ASC Review this week:

1. Gastroenterology private equity investment grew in 2019, with no signs of slowing down in 2020. Read more about the trend here.

2. As the decade comes to a close in gastroenterology, the specialty has never been at a point of more promise. Colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are decreasing as screening rates increase; the introduction of machine learning into the specialty is happening at a rapid pace; and the public has never been more aware of the importance of gut health. Nine leaders from across the industry shared their thoughts on how GI will look in 2030.

3. Six gastroenterologists practicing at Hickory, N.C.-based Gastroenterology Associates were nominated to the state's 2019 best doctors list, according to the Hickory Daily Record. Read more about them here.

4. We chronicled 57 gastroenterology practice transactions in the last year. Read the full list here.

5. Click here to read our list of what 40 gastroenterology-focused companies did in 2019:

