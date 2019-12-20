57 gastroenterology transactions in 2019

Here are 57 gastroenterology practices that went through a transaction in the past year:

Note: Every center or business listed here was either opened, announced or went through a sale or partnership. Every facility contains a GI component.

Fargo, N.D.-based Sanford Health officially opened its Center for Digestive Health.

Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke (N.C.) rebranded as Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke as it expands.

Prince Frederick, Md.-based Calvert Digestive Disease Associates Endoscopy and Surgery Center opened.

TKS 1 made an investment in gastrointestinal-focused clinical research company Objective GI.

Bethlehem Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network absorbed and rebranded Sellersville, Pa.-based Bux-mont Gastroenterology.

Miami-based Gastro Health entered into an agreement to acquire Longwood, Fla.-based Giles Gastroenterology Center, doing business as Gastroenterology Specialists.

Boston-based Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center opened the Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center in response to elevated CRC rates in young adults.

Somerset, Ky.-based Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital acquired Cumberland Gastroenterology in Somerset.

Arvest Bank granted Little Rock, Ark.-based Premier Gastroenterology Associates a $26 million construction loan for its Premier Medical Plaza, which broke ground April 3.

Columbus-based Ohio Gastroenterology Group moved into a 42,000-square-foot medical office building and opened an endoscopy center.

Zachary, La.-based Lane Gastroenterology celebrated its ribbon cutting March 19.

Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System rebranded its recently acquired Spartanburg-based Mary Black hospitals and the Mary Black Physician group assets.

Miami-based Gastro Health acquired Birmingham, Ala.-based Southeast Gastro, its first out-of-state acquisition.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic opened a gastroenterology center on the Saint Mary's portion of its campus.

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care reopened its Glenn Dale, Md., office and staffed it with five gastroenterologists.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia plans to build a 37,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic in Abington, Pa.

Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital opened its 37,000-square-foot outpatient clinical center at its hospital in Needham, Mass.

St. Louis-based SSM Health is opening a pediatric outpatient specialty clinic in Ferguson, Mo.

Community Health Systems began construction on a medical office building and ASC in Mooresville, N.C.

Pa.-based providers Regional GI, Main Line Gastroenterology Associates and Digestive Disease Associates will merge in a $130 million deal with private equity firm Amulet Capital.

Capital Digestive Care is building a standalone office in Rockville, Md., to house an HyGIeaCare system.

Newark, Ohio-based Licking Memorial Medical Campus opened a $9 million addition on its main campus June 10.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is moving ahead with an $80,410 acquisition and an ambulatory healthcare facility development after receiving approval from the West Virginia Health Care Authority.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Surgical Partners entered into a partnership with Phoenix-based Arizona Centers for Digestive Health, adding 11 practices to its portfolio.

Chicago-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group closed a private equity deal joining the GI Alliance, which created the largest independent gastroenterology services organization in the nation.

Jamison, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy and Capital Digestive Care entered into a strategic partnership Aug. 1, which saw the two companies form a management platform.

Cleveland-based University Hospitals teamed up with ASC development and management company Physicians Endoscopy to transition and relicense a gastroenterology-focused outpatient department into an ASC.

Gastroenterology Associates in Crystal River, Fla., is expanding after opening its doors 30 years ago.

Northeast Digestive Health Center will relocate its Edison Square office in Concord, N.C., to a larger space.

CRH Medical Corp. will acquire the remaining stake in Thornton-based Central Colorado Anesthesia Associates.

Lehigh Valley (Pa.) Health Network entered into a joint venture with Allentown-based Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists to build two new outpatient endoscopy centers.

GI Alliance partnered with Beaumont-based Southeast Texas Gastroenterology Associates.

Surgical Center of New Hampshire, in Derry, will open in early 2020.

Gastro Health acquired Seattle-based Puget Sound Gastroenterology, its first acquisition away from its southeastern market base.

A team of gastroenterologists plan to develop a new medical office building in Missoula, Mont., to meet growing demand in the area.

Guilford-based Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants opened a medical office building with an endoscopy center in Old Saybrook, Conn., Oct. 2.

Dothan, Ala.-based Digestive Health Specialists of the Southeast is seeking permission to build a new surgery center and office complex in Dothan.

Northwest Specialty Hospital, a physician-owned facility in Post Falls, Idaho, has opened a new endoscopy center.

Pittsburgh-based providers Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health opened AHN Center for Advanced Endoscopy at Allegheny General Hospital.

GI Alliance partnered with Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health, growing its affiliated network to more than 275 physicians in four states.

A Digestive Care Center with an ASC opened in Jasper, Ind., Oct 17.

GI Alliance acquired Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Atlanta-based United Digestive partnered with Savannah, Ga.-based Center for Digestive & Liver Health.

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health and Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health broke ground on a medical clinic in Lock Haven, Pa., Oct. 31.

Exact Sciences closed its $2.8 billion acquisition of Genomic Health Nov. 8, securing rights to Genomic's diagnostic oncology test, Oncotype DX.

RDD Pharma entered into a letter of intent to acquire Naia Rare Diseases in a move to boost its gastrointestinal drug pipeline.

Altoona, Pa.-based Blair Gastroenterology Associates added a 1,800-square-foot addition to its practice, expanding services.

GI Alliance acquired Amarillo (Texas) Endoscopy Center.

CRH Medical acquired a majority ownership stake in Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Triad Sedation, building on a previous partnership with the practice.

Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology is building a HyGIeaCare Center in Bee Cave, Texas, to complement its presence in Austin.

Somerset, Ky.-based Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital acquired the private practices of Khalid Iqbal, MD, and Anjum Iqbal, MD, and rebranded them under the Lake Cumberland moniker.

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Peak Gastroenterology partnered with Varsity Healthcare Partners, marking Varsity's first investment into gastroenterology.

GI Alliance acquired Little Rock-based GastroArkansas, marking the sixth state the gastroenterology services organization has expanded into.

North Chesterfield, Va.-based Richmond Gastroenterology Associates acquired 6,061 square feet of land in Chesterfield, Va.

GI Alliance acquired Lubbock (Texas) Digestive Disease Associates and South Plains Endoscopy Center.

CRH Medical Corp. acquired Florida Panhandle Anesthesia Associates, a gastroenterology anesthesia practice serving one GI ASC.

More articles on gastroenterology:

Gastroenterology in 2030: What the specialty will look like in 10 years

72% of Americans would delay getting a colonoscopy — 4 more insights

GI Alliance makes another splash & more: 5 GI industry key notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.