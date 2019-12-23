40 GI company developments in 2019

Here is what 40 gastroenterology-focused companies did in 2019:

Gastrologix and the Digestive Health Network developed GastroAssure, a medical professional liability insurance platform for independent gastroenterology-focused practices.

Takeda trimmed down its debt from its $59 billion purchase of Shire by selling portions of its drug portfolio in western Europe.

Brian Boyd became Modernizing Medicine's new chief revenue officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience to the company.

Motus GI offered $20 million in common stock priced at $3 a share to the public to fund commercialization of its Pure-Vu system for colonoscopies.

The FDA expanded its approval of Interscope's EndoRotor System to allow the device to be used in the pulmonary space.

Exact Sciences acquired diagnostic testing company Genomic Health in a $72 per share, $2.8 billion dollar deal, creating a globally focused cancer diagnostics company in the process.

Bausch Health subsidiary Salix Pharmaceuticals settled an intellectual property case against Teva Pharmaceuticals over Salix's ulcerative colitis drug Apriso.

Artificial intelligence device-maker NinePoint Medical received FDA approval for its NvisionVLE Imaging System.

Gastroenterology-focused pharmaceutical company Landos Biopharma closed a $60 million series B financing round.

The FDA approved Lumendi's DiLumen lk endolumenal interventional knife, which is a sterile, single-use disposable monopolar electrosurgical device.

WuXi Diagnostics is opening its first research and diagnostics testing facility in Rochester, Minn., through a partnership with Rochester-based Mayo Clinic.

Gastroenterology-focused pharmaceutical company Phantom Pharmaceuticals appointed Terrie Curran as CEO after Celgene Corp. was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb in November.

The FDA cleared six new Fujifilm Medical Systems, U.S.A. endoscopic products. The new products are:

ED-580XT duodenoscope

EI-580BT short double balloon endoscope

EC-760P colonoscope

EC-760S colonoscope

EG-760CT gastroscope

EG-740N gastroscope

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals announced a deal to acquire RDD Pharma to create a gastroenterology company focused on specialty, rare and orphan diseases.

Medtronic launched GI Genius, an endoscopy module that uses AI to detect colorectal polyps.

Jamison, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy named Raymond Hino its new vice president of operations for the West Coast.

The FDA expanded its approval of Janssen Pharmaceutical's ulcerative colitis drug, Stelara, for moderate and severe active ulcerative colitis.

The FDA awarded the Pentax Medical Video ED34-i10T2 duodenoscope — which has a sterile, disposable elevator component — FDA 510(k) clearance.

The American College of Gastroenterology and Gastro Girl, a patient-centric digestive health platform, entered into a joint venture to release GI OnDemand, a virtual care platform.

The FDA cleared Boston Scientific's EXALT Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope, marking the first time the agency approved a single-use duodenoscope.

TKS 1 made an investment in gastrointestinal-focused clinical research company Objective GI.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group acquired surgical sealant company Sealantis.

Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners was one of two organizations to receive CMS' Health Equity Award.

Group purchasing organization Gastrologix entered into an agreement to offer independent gastroenterology practices access to the entire Fujifilm Medical System's endoscopy product portfolio.

Access HealthNet added Woodland Park-based Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey to its platform.

Olympus sponsored several organizations dedicated to fighting colorectal cancer, including the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Colon Cancer Coalition.

Black Book ranked a number of Modernizing Medicine's EHRs No. 1 on its Physician Practice & Ambulatory Solutions top EHR list.

Sonora Quest Laboratories made its blood-based colorectal cancer test BeScreened-CRC available to the public.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals spun off its soluble guanylate cyclase business into its own entity, Cyclerio Therapeutics, to focus only on gastrointestinal therapies.

CRH Medical appointed Tushar Ramani, MD, CEO, replacing outgoing CEO Edward Wright.

Tricor Systems' Dri-Scope Aid Jet-Stream standalone system was launched to provide increased airflow for drying endoscopes and to ensure proper reprocessing.

Takeda opened its 165,000-square-foot San Diego research center in April to support its drug discovery technologies.

The FDA accepted Takeda's application for an injectable version of its ulcerative colitis drug Entyvio.

AbbVie announced its intent to acquire competitor Allergan for $63 billion.

Takeda and Frazier Healthcare Partners launched Phathom Pharmaceuticals to develop gastrointestinal treatments.

A late-stage study for Gilead Science's drug to treat fibrosis symptoms associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis didn't meet its goal of treating disease symptoms.

EndoGastric Solutions closed a $45 million series I funding round to fuel commercialization efforts around its TIF 2.0 procedure.

Fujifilm is building a $36 million smart manufacturing facility in Tochigi, Japan, to double its endoscope production capability.

Progenity hired Eric d'Esparbes to serve as senior vice president and CFO.

The FDA granted Motus GI 510(k) approval for Pure-Vu Gen 2, the newest iteration of its colonoscopy preparation system.

More articles on surgery centers:

Gastroenterology in 2030: What the specialty will look like in 10 years

72% of Americans would delay getting a colonoscopy — 4 more insights

GI Alliance makes another splash & more: 5 GI industry key notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.