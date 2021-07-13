Private equity-backed GI practices: 6 recent updates

From securing a $90 million investment to expanding to Colorado, Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance and Miami-based Gastro Health have had a busy month. 

Here are six recent updates from private equity-backed GI practices:

  1. Penfund, a Toronto-based fund management company, completed a second lien debt and equity co-investment in Gastro Health for $90 million.
  2. Homewood, Ill.-based South Suburban Gastroenterology joined GI Alliance.
  3. Gastro Health brought on 17 gastroenterologists who left TriHealth in Cincinnati earlier this year.
  4. GI Alliance partnered with Salt Lake City-based Utah Gastroenterology.
  5. GI Alliance formed its first Colorado partnership with Colorado Gastroenterology.
  6. PE GI Solutions' ASCs will begin using Provation's cloud-based documentation and patient charting system.

