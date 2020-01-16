Pentax launches endoscopy system for ASCs

Pentax Medical received FDA clearance for its Imagina Endoscopy System for gastrointestinal procedures at ASCs.

Pentax designed the endoscopy system to address the need to keep equipment costs low to keep costs per procedure down. The system includes a touch screen interface and displays images in 1080p resolution.

“We feel that today’s ASC market is underserved,” said David Woods, president and CEO of Pentax Medical for the Americas. "Imagina eliminates the costliest components of a premium GI endoscopy system and still adheres to the highest imaging standards in the industry.”

