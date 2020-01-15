3 things to know about GI lifestyle & happiness from 'Medscape'

Medscape released its 2020 physician lifestyle and happiness report, diving into trends in specialty choice, satisfaction and more.

Medscape surveyed over 15,000 physicians across 29 specialties to create the report.

Three survey insights for GIs:

1. GIs were the top specialty for Baby Boomers, according to Medscape's report at 53 percent of Boomer respondents, followed by pulmonary medicine, preventative medicine, urology and plastic surgery.

2. Fifty-one percent of GIs said they were happy outside of work, landing toward the bottom of the list. Rheumatologists topped the list at 65 percent.

3. GIs ranked high among specialists for happy marriages, with 58 percent said they were satisfied in their marriage.

