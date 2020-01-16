California independent GI group gains another member — 3 insights

Santa Barbara (Calif.) Gastroenterology Consultants joined inSite Digestive Health Care, California's largest private practice GI group.

What you should know:

1. GI Consultants has served California for more than 40 years at its two locations. The practice's four gastroenterologists and physician assistant will all affiliate with inSite.

2. GI Consultants chose inSite because of its commitment to patient care and technology. InSite's addition of GI Consultants will mark its 25th and 26th locations.

3. InSite was founded in 2012. Its affiliated network has 67 physicians and 30 advanced practice providers in California.

