Pennsylvania hospital adds provider to gastroenterology clinic

St. Luke's Gastroenterology Specialists added Joseph Minissale, DO, to its recently opened office in Palmerton, Pa., the Times News reports.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Minissale has more than 25 years of experience.

2. He provides general gastroenterology services and treats acute GI symptoms as well as chronic GI disease.

3. Dr. Minissale is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

More articles on specialty practice:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.