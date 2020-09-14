Pennsylvania hospital adds provider to gastroenterology clinic

Eric Oliver -   Print  |

St. Luke's Gastroenterology Specialists added Joseph Minissale, DO, to its recently opened office in Palmerton, Pa., the Times News reports.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Minissale has more than 25 years of experience.

2. He provides general gastroenterology services and treats acute GI symptoms as well as chronic GI disease.

3. Dr. Minissale is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

More articles on specialty practice:
3 ASC developments worth over $10M
7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC
10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers