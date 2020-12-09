Partnerships, professional moves and more — 7 GI industry notes

Here are seven updates from GI companies and practices:

Motus GI entered into a partnership Dec. 2 with Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston to incorporate the company's Pure-Vu system.

Tamas Gonda, MD, joined New York City-based NYU Langone Health as director of the hospital's pancreatic disease program.

CapsoVision earned International Standard Organization 27001 security certification for its headquarters and CapsoCloud software.

The American Gastroenterological Association's research arm raised $159,137 on AGA Giving Day.

Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Medical Group and Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg formed Mary Washington Gastroenterology.

Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) Hospital added robotic colorectal surgeon Sam Agarwal, MD, to its CRC surgery team.

West Bridgewater, Mass.-based GI Windows was named Emerging MedTech Company of the Year by the New England Venture Capital Association.

