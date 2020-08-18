Mount Sinai expands GI services — 3 insights

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System leased space in Scarsdale, N.Y., to open Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester, which will expand physician services in the region, Real Estate Weekly reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system expects to move into the building in September.

2. The property is 25,000 square feet.

3. Physicians will offer gastroenterology, primary care, cardiology, orthopedics, gynecology and several other specialties in the area.

