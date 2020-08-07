Hospital undertakes $2M surgery center, storage project

A Minnesota hospital is embarking on a $2 million surgery center expansion and warehouse addition, according to DL-Online.

Four details:

1. Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes plans to replace warehouse space that was repurposed for its surgery center, which will be expanded.

2. The surgery center expansion will alleviate space constraints resulting from an increase in staff and the addition of an operating room.

3. The surgery center will gain more equipment storage, as well as staff and provider locker rooms, dedicated dictation spaces for surgeons, a break room and a nurse's station.

4. The warehouse addition is slated for completion in September, with the rest done by spring 2021.

