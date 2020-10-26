Indian GI pharma company isolates data centers, temporarily closes production facilities after cyberattack

Gastroenterology-focused Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was victim of a cyberattack, Pharmaceutical Technology reported Oct. 23.

The pharmaceutical company isolated its data centers and temporarily closed some production facilities after being made aware of the attack. The company's centers in the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, Russia and the U.S. were all affected.

The company didn't reveal details about the attack, but Mukesh Rathi, the company's CIO, said, "We do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident."

Dr. Reddy's is a pharmaceutical company focused on gastroenterology, oncology, pain management and cardiology. It is also conducting a phase 2/3 trial of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.